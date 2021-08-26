Traders are focusing on Powell’s speech, which is causing Asian markets to struggle.

The idea of an end to the Federal Reserve’s extravagance and China’s regulatory clampdown weighed heavily on Asian markets Thursday, as optimism for global recovery and evidence of a probable slowdown in new viral infections competed with the likelihood of an end to the Fed’s largesse.

Equities and oil have had a generally favorable week, aided by the full approval of Pfizer-vaccine BioNTech’s in the United States and anticipation that the Federal Reserve may take its time eliminating its ultra-loose monetary policy when it does so.

While Wall Street continued to set new highs, Asian investors were a little more cautious as they assessed the situation.

The Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers and economists on Friday, which will be widely watched for any indications regarding the Fed’s policy plans in light of rising inflation and the economic recovery, is at the top of the agenda this week.

By the end of the year, the bank is widely expected to start tapering its massive bond-buying program, though the spread of the Delta version and its impact on growth has some commentators and even hawkish Fed members questioning the wisdom of doing so.

The speed and timing of a pullback, according to analysts, could be critical.

“When the Fed actually announces the taper, it will almost certainly include some information on the pace and how flexible or inflexible they want to be with the process,” Morgan Stanley’s Guneet Dhingra said.

“That might be an important signal for the rate-hike cycle, especially in terms of the rate-hike pace.”

Some experts warn, however, that starting to taper too soon can produce issues.

“It would be risky for the Fed to do this because it needs to be in a position – from the middle of next year – to start putting out the language that they might be hiking rates,” Standard Bank Group’s Steven Barrow said.

“And we know it’s not out of the question that the Fed would raise interest rates around the end of next year. As a result, I’m more concerned with the Fed’s end point than with its beginning.”

Asian investors battled to keep the rise on Wall Street going.

Losses were led by Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Manila, and Jakarta, as tech businesses were pulled down by dismal earnings results as China began its crackdown on the industry. Tokyo, Taipei, Mumbai, and Bangkok, on the other hand, made gains.

Seoul was as well. Brief News from Washington Newsday.