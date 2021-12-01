Toys ‘R’ Us Has Reopened A Massive Store: Here’s Where You Can Find It.

After being handicapped by the COVID outbreak, which forced it to close its only two remaining stores in the country in January, Toys ‘R’ Us is making a comeback in the United States.

In mid-December, Toys ‘R’ Us will open a two-story flagship store inside the American Dream megamall in Bergen County, N.J., just in time for the holiday shopping season. It will be the only standalone Toys ‘R’ Us store in the United States. For the rest of the year, the store will be open with longer hours.

WHP Global, which bought Toys ‘R’ Us in March, said the store will be 20,000 square feet and will have interactive experiences, Geoffrey’s Café, an ice cream parlor, and a two-story slide, among other branded attractions.

It will be located near the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and DreamWorks Water Park in the American Dream mall.

In a statement, WHP Global and Toys ‘R ‘Us chairman and CEO Yehuda Shmidman said, “American Dream is a one-of-a-kind unparalleled retail center combining vast entertainment experiences that make it an ideal destination for families.”

“It’s a no-brainer for us to open our first Toys ‘R’ Us flagship here,” Shmidman added.

While this is Toys ‘R’ Us’s only standalone location, WHP reports that the retailer has over 900 locations in 25 countries outside of the United States.

Toys ‘R Us also recently announced a deal with Macy’s, promising to create 400 locations in the retailer’s stores across the country beginning in 2022. In August, Toys ‘R’ Us and Macy’s collaborated to launch an online store.