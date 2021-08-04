Toyota’s Q1 net profit soars to $8.2 billion, but the company’s forecast remains unchanged.

Toyota reported a 460 percent increase in net profit in the first quarter, owing to robust sales fueled by the recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

For the three months ending in June, the world’s best-selling automaker reported a net profit of 897.8 billion yen ($8.2 billion), a new high for the first quarter and up from 158.8 billion yen in the same period previous year.

However, noting “uncertainties in and after the second quarter,” it kept its full-year net profit outlook unchanged at 2.3 trillion yen.

Toyota has recovered faster than its competitors from the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak, reclaiming the title of top-selling automaker last year.

It announced this week that group global sales reached a new high for the six months ending in June, thanks to strong demand for its Highlander and Camry models in the United States, as well as the Corolla and Lexus brands in China.

“Despite the semiconductor scarcity and spread of Covid-19, we were able to maintain stable sales and supply in the first quarter,” the company stated in a statement.

The Japanese behemoth has so far escaped the effects of a global chip scarcity that has caused competitors to cut output objectives, but it is now facing some difficulties.

Toyota briefly halted operations at two domestic facilities in June due to a chip shortage, with a third production currently experiencing a similar halt.

“Semiconductor supplies are projected to remain tight at least until next year,” said Yasuo Imanaka, chief analyst at Rakuten Securities, “because the worldwide economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic should further raise chip demand in several sectors.”