Toyota’s production will be cut by 40% in September due to a chip shortage, according to a report.

According to the Nikkei newspaper in Japan, Toyota will slash auto manufacturing by 40% in September as a result of the global semiconductor shortage.

According to the Nikkei, which could not cite sources, the world’s largest automaker had planned to construct just under 900,000 vehicles next month, but that number has been reduced to roughly 500,000.

According to the Nikkei, the emergence of the more contagious Delta coronavirus type in Southeast Asia has harmed Toyota’s purchase of parts.

Toyota did not respond to a request for comment right away.

Rivals of the Japanese behemoth have been forced to pause or cease manufacturing as a result of the chip shortage.

Microchips are critical components of current automobile electronics systems, and they have been in limited supply since the end of last year.

When the pandemic struck, carmakers cut back on orders and chipmakers moved production to consumer electronics as individuals spent money on equipment to work and relax at home, putting automakers in a tight spot as demand for automobiles increased.

According to the Nikkei, Toyota will cease operations at numerous Japanese factories and reduce production in North America, China, and Europe beginning early next month.

Several short suspensions at Toyota’s Japanese factories have already occurred due to the chip bottleneck and other virus-related supply chain difficulties.

The company announced a record first-quarter net profit earlier this month, thanks to strong sales fueled by the recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

Toyota shares fell 4.42 percent to 9,295 yen after the Nikkei report on Thursday.