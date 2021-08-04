Toyota’s net profit reaches a new high in the first quarter, and the company’s forecast remains unchanged.

Toyota’s net profit more than fivefolded in the first quarter, owing to robust sales fueled by the recovery from the coronavirus crisis, but the company maintained its annual prediction, noting “uncertainties” ahead.

The world’s best-selling automaker has recovered from the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns faster than its competitors, recovering the top rank in sales last year.

Although it is already experiencing some interruption, the Japanese behemoth has so far weathered a global chip shortage that has prompted competitors to cut output objectives.

Toyota reported a net profit of 897.8 billion yen ($8.2 billion) for the three months ending in June, a new high for the first quarter and up from 158.8 billion yen in the same period previous year. The amount sold increased by 72.5 percent to 7.9 trillion yen.

“Despite the semiconductor scarcity and spread of Covid-19, we were able to maintain stable sales and supply in the first quarter,” the company stated in a statement.

However, it kept its full-year net profit target at 2.3 trillion yen, citing “uncertainties in and after the second quarter” as a reason.

Toyota announced last week that group global sales achieved a new high for the six months ending in June, thanks to strong demand for its Highlander and Camry models in the United States, as well as its Corolla and Lexus brands in China.

Satoru Takada, an auto expert at Tokyo-based research and consulting firm TIW, said, “Toyota has maintained its good performance.”

Before the results were revealed, Takada told AFP that the company “had an excellent chance of keeping the title of world’s number one carmaker.”

Toyota briefly halted operations at two domestic facilities in June due to a global chip shortage, with a third unit currently experiencing a similar halt.

Microchips are critical components of current automobile electronics systems, and they have been in limited supply since the end of last year.

Chipmakers moved output to consumer devices as people splurged on equipment to work and relax at home when the pandemic struck, as carmakers worldwide pulled back orders.

As demand increased, automakers were forced to restrict or even stop manufacturing, putting them in a difficult position.

“Semiconductor supplies are projected to remain tight at least until next year,” said Yasuo Imanaka, chief analyst at Rakuten Securities, “because the worldwide economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic should further raise chip demand in several sectors.”

"In addition to the semiconductor scarcity, the emergence of the Delta coronavirus has had an impact on both sales and manufacturing in Asia.