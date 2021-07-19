Toyota says there will be no Olympic advertisements during the Tokyo Games.

As the coronavirus-hit event fights for public support, Toyota will not broadcast any Olympic TV advertising during the Games or send executives to the opening ceremony, an official told AFP on Monday.

The world’s largest automaker is a key supporter of Tokyo 2020, which has met strong resistance in Japan and will be held largely without spectators as the number of Covid-19 cases rises in the capital.

“Toyota officials will not attend the opening ceremony,” Toyota spokesperson Shiori Hashimoto told AFP. “The main reason for this is that there will be no spectators.”

According to Japanese media, just 1,000 Olympic officials and VIPs, including sponsors, will be permitted to attend the opening ceremony on Friday.

However, Hashimoto rejected allegations in various local media outlets that Toyota has canceled plans to air Olympic-themed TV commercials in Japan.

“In the first place, there was never a plan to run Olympics-related advertising for promotional purposes in Japan,” she said.

Around 60 Japanese firms have contributed a total of $3.3 billion to Tokyo 2020, with key sponsors such as Toyota contributing another $500 million.

The spectator prohibition has dampened their ambitions for a marketing windfall, but they can still expect exposure from overseas broadcasters.

Earlier Monday, Toyota’s operating officer Jun Nagata told reporters that the Olympics were getting more difficult to connect with the Japanese audience.

Nagata told Japanese reporters, “It’s developing into an Olympics that can’t garner comprehension (from the people) in numerous ways.” Hashimoto verified Nagata’s comments.

It comes after the first athletes in the Olympic Village tested positive for the virus, prompting worries of a cluster only days before the opening ceremony.

This month, at least 58 cases linked to the Games were uncovered, including four athletes.

According to a weekend poll published in the Asahi Shimbun daily, 55 percent of voters are opposed to the Olympics being held this summer, while 33 percent are in favor.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has promised that the Games will be “safe and secure,” but according to the Asahi poll, 68 percent of respondents believe this is impossible.

Masa Takaya, a spokesman for Tokyo 2020, said he was unaware of the reports concerning the Toyota commercials, but that sponsors remained supportive.

On Monday, he told reporters, “I realize those partners and sponsors must have been striving to support Tokyo 2020.”

“Of course, taking public opinion into account… each corporation must make a judgment on how they will proceed. Brief News from Washington Newsday.