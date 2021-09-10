Toyota Reduces Production Due to Viruses and Chip Problems.

Because of continuous viral delays and a chronic global chip shortage, Toyota, the world’s best-selling automaker, announced on Friday that it would further reduce production in Japan and abroad.

According to the company, output will be decreased by 70,000 units in September and 330,000 units in October, bringing annual production down to nine million vehicles for the fiscal year ending March 2022.

It comes after the manufacturer revealed a 40% reduction in September production, equating to 360,000 vehicles, last month.

The firm said in a statement that “key causes for the production adjustment include a reduction in operations at numerous local suppliers due to the continued spread of Covid-19 in Southeast Asia and the impact of tighter semiconductor supplies.”

However, the company stated that the action had no impact on its full-year operational income forecast.

Though demand was robust, and “the production plan for November and beyond implies that the previous plan would be maintained,” the forecast for November and beyond remained “unclear.”

With successive waves of infections affecting production lines and a global shortage of semiconductors essential in modern automobiles, the auto sector has failed to recover from the pandemic.

Since the end of last year, microchips have been in limited supply for automotive electronics systems.

When the pandemic struck, carmakers cut back on orders and chipmakers moved production to consumer electronics as individuals spent money on equipment to work and relax at home, putting automakers in a tight spot as demand for automobiles increased.

Because of the chip shortage, Toyota’s competitors have been forced to suspend or halt production.