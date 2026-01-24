Toyota Issues Recall for 162,000 Tundra Trucks Over Rearview Camera Failure

Toyota has announced a major recall of 162,000 Tundra pickup trucks due to a software malfunction affecting the vehicles’ rearview camera system. The recall, covering select 2024 and 2025 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid models, was revealed on January 23, 2026, amid growing concerns over the automaker’s handling of safety-related defects.

Display Glitch Puts Drivers at Risk

The issue centers on a software glitch in the trucks’ multimedia display system, which can cause the screen to freeze or go completely black. This failure can prevent the rearview camera from showing a live image when the vehicle is in reverse—a critical safety feature required by U.S. federal law. According to Toyota, the malfunction could significantly increase the risk of accidents, especially when drivers rely on the rearview camera for visibility in parking lots or while backing out of driveways.

“The multimedia display may freeze or show a black screen, potentially preventing the rearview camera image from appearing when the vehicle is in reverse,” Toyota stated in a press release. “This could increase the risk of a crash, particularly in situations where drivers depend on the rearview image for visibility while backing up.”

This glitch highlights a broader trend in the automotive industry as vehicles become more reliant on electronic and software systems. A failure in such systems, even momentarily, can compromise driver safety, especially in low-visibility scenarios. Toyota has assured owners that repairs will be available at licensed dealerships once the recall process begins. However, the company has not yet specified whether the issue will be fixed through a software update or a hardware replacement.

Widespread Impact and Recurring Safety Issues

The recall is not the first of its kind for Toyota’s Tundra lineup. Just two months ago, the company recalled nearly 127,000 trucks due to concerns about debris contaminating engine parts, a fault that could lead to sudden engine failure. Earlier in 2025, Toyota also issued a recall for 394,000 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid models because of a similar rearview camera malfunction. And in May 2025, another recall involved 443,000 vehicles after a reverse light failure was discovered, again posing a safety risk to both drivers and pedestrians.

This string of recalls has drawn attention to the increasing challenges of managing the safety and reliability of high-tech vehicles. In 2025, Toyota faced a total of 3.2 million vehicle recalls across 15 separate incidents, a number only surpassed by Ford, which recalled over 12.9 million vehicles that same year.

The recall comes as Toyota is also focusing on electrification efforts, aiming to become a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) production. The company has set a target of 1.5 million EVs sold annually by 2026, with plans to reach 3.5 million electric vehicles sold per year by 2030. Toyota is also heavily investing in solid-state battery technology, which promises faster charging and higher energy efficiency.

Despite these challenges, Toyota’s long-term prospects remain strong. The company’s stock price has increased by 10.55% over the past 12 weeks, reflecting investor confidence in its broader innovation strategy. However, the recall serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in the design and production of modern vehicles, where even small software errors can lead to significant safety risks.

Toyota has pledged to notify affected owners by late March 2026, and vehicle repairs will be handled through Toyota’s official dealership network. As of January 23, federal data on the recall had not yet been made available to the public, leaving many concerned owners in limbo. For now, Toyota’s ability to quickly resolve this issue will be closely watched by both consumers and investors.