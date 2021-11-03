Toyota Is Among The Worst Major Automobile Manufacturers When It Comes To Emissions.

According to a list released Thursday during the COP26 climate meeting, Toyota, the world’s best-selling manufacturer, came in equal last in a Greenpeace ranking of automakers’ carbon emission efforts.

Toyota and US-European corporation Stellantis received a “F minus negative” score from the advocacy group for their efforts to reduce carbon emissions, which included phasing out engines that use planet-warming fossil fuels in favor of electric vehicles.

The analysis analyzed 10 major manufacturers and looked at issues including reducing carbon emissions in the supply chain and reusing or inventing cleaner technology for car batteries.

With a C- score, General Motors obtained the lowest rating, followed by a D for Volkswagen and a D- for Renault.

Ford, Honda, and Hyundai-Kia were among the other companies that received a F plus or minus rating.

“Toyota, the world’s top car seller last year, is the most adamant about sticking with internal combustion engines,” said Ada Kong, senior project manager of Greenpeace East Asia’s auto sector campaign.

In a statement, Kong claimed that the Japanese behemoth is also “most vociferous in such lobbying, both domestically and internationally.”

Toyota announced in September that it would invest 1.5 trillion yen ($13.2 billion) in batteries for electric and hybrid automobiles by 2030, and its earnings will be released later Thursday.

It declined to comment before the release of Greenpeace’s emissions report, in which the organization pushed automakers to embrace completely electric vehicles.

According to the paper, “several Japanese corporations, such as Toyota, are confident that hybrid technology is a viable alternative to the internal combustion engine.”

“However, the real-world emissions reduction and fuel economy of hybrid vehicles are not as good as projected,” it stated, noting that plug-in hybrids only lower emissions by around a third when compared to gasoline or diesel vehicles.

The report comes as world leaders gathered in Glasgow this week for the COP26 climate meeting, which is being described as critical to the 2015 Paris Agreement’s future sustainability, which set a goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

According to Greenpeace, none of the ten automakers have revealed plans to phase out combustion engines before 2035, making the 1.5-degree target “virtually unattainable.”