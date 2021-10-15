Toymakers in the United Kingdom are fighting to prevent the Nightmare Before Christmas.

Hundreds of workers sort boxes of Christmas presents in a warehouse northwest of London, scanning barcodes and moving them on forklift trucks.

The Entertainer toy store’s warehouse is getting busier as the holiday season approaches, with three shifts of 50 staff working every day.

However, as Christmas approaches, Gary Grant, the company’s chairman, is anxious about meeting long-term demand as the UK deals with a supply chain issue.

“Our problem currently is getting containers out of the port; we’re having trouble with lorry drivers,” he told AFP.

“We need more warehouse personnel,” he continued, yelling orders to a foreman in one of the company’s two depots, which distribute to their 172 locations across the country.

The British toy retail business is facing a potential nightmare before Christmas, caught between post-Brexit labor shortages and increased raw material and transportation costs.

The Entertainer, which has a 10% share of the UK toy industry thanks to its online operation, does half of its business between October and December.

During the busiest season, it frequently recruits temporary personnel to receive, manage, and ship lorries loaded of Lego sets, Barbie dolls, and other popular toys.

In November and December, the Amersham facility, which is 24 miles (38 kilometers) from the capital, can have up to 150 employees working at any given moment.

However, Grant noted that 2021 has caused a major difficulty, with many temporary workers, many of whom are from Eastern Europe, going missing as a result of harsher post-Brexit immigration laws.

When thousands of things must be moved from ports to warehouses, then to the high street, a shortage of lorry drivers across the UK is a severe issue.

The shortage of 100,000 lorry drivers in the United Kingdom has caused delivery issues in a variety of industries for weeks, resulting in delays and empty shelves.

At the same time, concerns about fuel availability due to a shortage of tanker drivers resulted in panic buying, long lines at gas stations, and dissatisfaction and rage.

To make matters worse, Felixstowe, the UK’s largest port, has been dealing with a backlog, with container ships carrying Christmas items being redirected to the European mainland.

Companies like The Entertainer, which also has 34 locations in Spain, have faced additional administrative headaches and expenditures as a result of Britain’s formal exit from the European Union in January.

"We have to pay higher duties when we export to Europe to our stores (there)," said Grant, who started selling in the 1970s.