Toy manufacturing delays could cause problems over the holiday season in 2021.

Toy producers are dealing with a severe bottleneck created by the epidemic and a blockade of the Suez Canal, which is hurting their global transit. According to CNBC, the delay in supplying shelves might last four months, causing major disruptions over the holiday season.

Companies like MGA Entertainment, which produces LOL Surprise, Little Tikes, and Rainbow High, only have enough inventory to fill 65 percent of their orders, and their forecasted sales growth will drop from 50 percent to 18 percent or 20 percent.

Prices for shipping containers have risen dramatically as companies struggle to meet demand, with one container now costing $20,000 after initially costing only $3,200.

“It’s a really, really complicated set of difficulties with a chain effect, and I’m afraid this will go on for a long time,” MGA Entertainment CEO Isaac Larian said.

“I picture an ocean full of containers, ship after ship full of containers ready to be unloaded.”

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner claims that his company is “using all kinds of tactics and techniques” to ensure that the product they require is available. Despite the delays, Goldner is confident that Hasbro will have all of the required holiday products.

To get through the holiday season, retailers like Walmart and Target will both hire more supply chain workers. Target aims to hire 30,000 supply chain workers, while Walmart plans to hire 20,000 people for tasks such as fillers and freight handlers. Target also intends to expand the number of Disney stores in its stores.

According to a recent Salesforce survey, prices could jump by 20% this holiday season.

“When you go to a Walmart, Target, or Amazon to buy toys, you end up putting more things in the basket than just that toy,” Larian explained.

According to industry experts, there is no single “must-have toy” for the holiday season, and parents should not put off their holiday shopping if they want to check off their children’s wish lists this year.

“If your child has their heart set on something, purchase it now, don’t wait,” Toy Association CEO Steve Pasierb told CNBC.