Toxic, Widespread ‘PFAS’ Chemicals Are To Be Addressed In The United States.

PFAs, often known as “forever chemicals,” are pervasive and potentially hazardous molecules that can be found in water, air, food, packaging, and even shampoo or makeup. On Monday, the US announced intentions to combat these omnipresent and potentially harmful substances.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released a three-year plan aimed at establishing maximum levels for the chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in drinking water.

There are thousands of different forms of PFAS, but they all have one thing in common: they degrade very slowly, earning them the moniker “forever chemicals.”

They build up in the body after being consumed. According to some studies, PFAS exposure can cause fertility issues, developmental delays in children, increased risks of obesity or certain cancers (prostate, kidney, and testicular), an increase in cholesterol levels, or even a decrease in the immune response to certain infections or after vaccination.

The EPA intends to classify certain PFAS as “hazardous substances,” requiring producers to give information on their toxicity.

“For far too long, families across America, particularly those in underprivileged communities, have been exposed to PFAS in their water, air, or the land their children play on,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan stated.

“By advancing bold and specific policies that address the whole lifecycle of these chemicals, our comprehensive, national PFAS strategy will provide safeguards to individuals who are hurting.”

The strategy offers a three-pronged approach: expand PFAS research, act to limit their spread in the environment, and speed up contaminated site cleanup.

“Thousands of towns have already discovered these deadly forever chemicals in their water, and PFAS has been confirmed at nearly 400 military facilities,” the Environmental Working Group claimed, estimating that “more than 200 million Americans are drinking PFAS-contaminated water.”

While the EWG applauded the new regulations, it expressed disappointment that they came after decades of delays.

“The EPA has been aware of the threats presented by PFAS since at least 1998 but has failed to act,” the agency stated.

According to the EPA, PFAS can be found in food packaging such as pizza boxes, as well as cleaning products, paints, varnishes, and coatings.

They can also be found in contaminated water fish and dairy products, as a result of cattle exposure to these items in particular locations.