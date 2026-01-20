Towel Battle Takes Center Stage in AFCON 2025 Final

In a bizarre twist to the Africa Cup of Nations final, Senegal’s reserve goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf became an unlikely hero in the fight over a towel. While the tactical battle between Senegal and Morocco raged on, it was a simple white towel that grabbed the spotlight and went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Senegal’s starting goalkeeper, Édouard Mendy, relied on the towel to keep his gloves dry during the intense rain in Rabat. However, Moroccan bench players and ball boys were convinced the towel held a more mystical power. Accusations of “Juju,” or black magic, swirled as they believed the cloth was a tool for sinister purposes.

The Sideline Standoff

As the match progressed, a comical and frantic cat-and-mouse game unfolded. Every time Mendy turned his back, a ball boy would dart forward to steal the towel. Enter Diouf, who, despite not playing a single minute in the final, turned into the team’s towel protector. He physically confronted the ball boys and even faced off with Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi, who was seen tossing the towel over the advertising boards in frustration.

Diouf’s actions sparked a viral moment, with footage of the skirmishes flooding social media. The goalkeeper took to Instagram to post a photo of himself with his gold medal and the tattered towel, adding a cheeky caption, “There it is – the medal and the towel.” His lighthearted victory tweet only added to the humor of the situation.

Mind Games and Superstition

What seemed like an amusing sideshow was actually a psychological maneuver that reflected the intense mind games inherent in African football. Morocco’s obsession with the towel likely detracted from their focus on the game itself, a costly distraction in such a high-stakes final.

Though Diouf did not contribute on the field, his vigilance ensured that Mendy’s gloves stayed dry enough to make a crucial penalty save during the final moments of the match. In a game defined by narrow margins, the “Towel Defender” made an unexpected but significant impact.

As Senegal’s Lions of Teranga celebrated their triumph, the infamous towel became a symbol of their mental resilience. Whether it was superstition or strategic hygiene, the towel will be remembered as a quirky emblem of a team that refused to be shaken, on or off the pitch.