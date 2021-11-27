Tourists Beat Variant Shutdown With Balloons And Relief At Dutch Airport.

In stark contrast to the previous day, when suspicions over a new Covid-19 variety prompted gridlock, passengers on a flight from South Africa flowed into Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport Saturday.

Travelers from KLM’s only aircraft from Johannesburg were met by smiling family holding balloons and flowers as they arrived in the Netherlands amid a growing international closure to combat the new omicron strain.

The tone had been considerably different the day before, when passengers on two flights were stranded at Schiphol for hours while tests revealed that 61 of the 600 passengers had coronavirus, with some of them probably having the novel Omicron strain that has governments throughout the world concerned.

Mariam van der Veen, an air hostess on vacation in South Africa with her husband Alexander, said, “We were afraid about having to go back into quarantine.”

“The odd thing is… nobody said anything to us,” Van der Veen, 58, told AFP, apparently relieved.

Her spouse said, ” “We heard there was a new version, so returning after the weekend might be impossible. So, in these conditions, we decided not to wait (in South Africa) and booked a flight home.” In total, 161 passengers boarded the only KLM flight from Johannesburg on Saturday, blending in seamlessly with other passengers arriving from Istanbul and Atlanta as they retrieved bags off the conveyor belts.

At least 107 other people were denied boarding because they disobeyed new Dutch government restrictions that were revealed on Friday.

Except for Dutch and EU residents who can prove a negative Covid test performed within 24 hours of boarding the plane, all travellers from southern African nations are denied entrance.

“Each person is coping with a unique set of circumstances. We are unable to predict when these individuals would be allowed to return “Remco Rous, a spokeswoman for KLM, told AFP.

One government after another has prohibited flights from southern Africa since the new strain emerged, in what New York Times global health correspondent Stephanie Nolen, who was on one of the planes to Schiphol, called “variant panic.”

Passengers arriving at Schiphol on Friday had to wait for hours, first on the plane and then in a crowded arrival hall “where people were breathing on each other” and many people refused to wear face masks, according to Nolen.

Paula Zimmerman, a passenger who documented her night on Twitter and was eventually tested negative, said "Unfortunately, the organization was horrible. There are some lessons to be learned for the future." Authorities in charge of health in the Netherlands.