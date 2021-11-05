Tourists are alarmed when two people are killed in a shooting on a Mexican beach.

Two suspected drug dealers were killed in a shooting involving rival gangs on a beach near Mexico’s Caribbean resort of Cancun on Thursday, causing concern among foreign tourists.

The violent clash, the second in recent weeks to rock Mexico’s Riviera Maya, is yet another setback for a tourism economy still reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“On a beach in Bahia Petempich, Puerto Morelos, there was a conflict between members of competing drug dealer organizations,” the Quintana Roo state attorney general’s office tweeted.

“Two of them died,” the report stated.

According to the Quintana Roo public security authority, no tourists were critically harmed or kidnapped.

People raced for shelter after bullets were fired, according to tourists staying in hotels near the beach.

Mike Sington, a visitor from the United States vacationing at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort, tweeted, “Guests are reporting me they were playing volleyball on the beach when a shooter approached firing a rifle.”

“Everyone bolted from the beach and the pools. We were ushered into concealed areas behind the kitchens by the staff.” Hundreds of tourists, some in swimming suits, waited in the hotel lobby with employees, according to videos posted on social media.

“People are hugging one other and crying,” said Sington, who worked at NBC Universal as a senior executive.

An AFP correspondent observed forensic service personnel and soldiers of the National Guard arrive at the area while a military chopper buzzed overhead.

Employees exited the hotel on company buses, looking anxious and covering their faces.

Since the government deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006, Mexico has seen more than 300,000 people killed in cartel-related violence.

While the Riviera Maya, which includes Cancun and other popular resorts such as Playa del Carmen and Tulum, is typically regarded safer than the rest of the country, crime has increased.

Two visitors from Germany and India were killed and numerous others were injured in a firefight between suspected drug dealers in Tulum last month.

Three foreigners were among the five people killed in a shooting at a Playa del Carmen electronic music festival in 2017.

As a result of the accidents, European countries and the United States have issued travel warnings to their nationals about the dangers of visiting the Mexican Caribbean, which is one of the world’s top beach destinations.

Other big Mexican tourist attractions, such as Acapulco on the Pacific coast, have had substantial security issues for years.

The biggest economic activity in Mexico is tourism, which accounts for 8.5 percent of the country’s GDP. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.