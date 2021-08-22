Tourism In The City Of Light Is Having A Hard Time.

This summer, few tourists are gazing at the Mona Lisa or walking the streets of Paris, putting an end to hopes that the city’s main tourist destination would recover from last year’s pandemic-related desertation.

According to tourism agency estimates, the City of Light saw between 3.6 million and 4.7 million visitors between June and August, down from 10 million in 2019, before the coronavirus wreaked havoc on international travel.

Last year, only 2.6 million tourists visited Paris.

“The impact is significant because clients from other countries are not coming,” Didier Arino, head of the travel company Protourisme, told AFP.

Before the summer season, France relaxed its travel requirements, assigning countries to a red, orange, or green color-coded system that decides whether travelers must take a Covid-19 test prior to arrival, have a compelling cause to visit, or be quarantined.

Museums and other cultural institutions reopened following lengthy shutdown, but visitors must provide proof of vaccination or negative blood tests.

However, the number of visitors visiting Paris continues to disappoint.

According to Arino, hotel occupancy rates in Paris were lower than everywhere in France, with revenues down 60%.

Romain Jouhaud, director general of 4 Roues Sous 1 Parapluie, a company that offers guided tours of the capital in a classic French automobile, said he only had 120 customers this summer, down from 360 in 2019.

His customers are mostly from the United States and Australia.

“We’re trying to gain a few more French clients, but our average pricing (150 euros) is a little high,” he explained, noting that the French often spend less than foreigners.

Tour guides have also been affected by the lack of tourists, with business in the Ile-de-France area, which contains Paris, plummeting by more than 80%, according to the FNGIC association of guides.

“Paris reflects the big European capitals,” Arino explained. “They all have issues, and the more dependent they are on foreign clientele, the more difficult it becomes.”

Vedettes de Paris, a touring boat firm on the Seine, has witnessed a 50% decline in revenue from the previous year. French passengers used to account for half of all passengers; this year, they accounted for 65 percent.

The company has changed its strategy by adding a “aperitif cruise” and a petanque area to its dock.

“We learned to remake ourselves and return the Seine and the Eiffel Tower to Parisians,” said Marie Bozzonie, the company’s director.

After a nine-month break owing to the epidemic, the Eiffel Tower reopened in mid-July, but