TotalEnergies, a French energy company, has signed a $27 billion oil, gas, and solar deal in Iraq.

TotalEnergies, a French energy company, signed a $27 billion contract with Iraq on Sunday to invest in oil, gas, and solar production, as the country suffers an extreme energy crisis.

The arrangement was announced as Oil Minister Ihsan Ismail signed the contract with TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne in a Baghdad ceremony, with the goal of reducing Iraq’s dependency on fossil fuels.

The value or term of the contract, which was agreed after months of negotiations and many visits by Pouyanne, has not been verified by TotalEnergies to AFP.

However, the French major intends to invest $10 billion in infrastructure first, with the proceeds allowing for a second phase of investments worth $17 billion, according to authorities.

“This is a Western company’s largest investment in Iraq,” Ismail remarked. “Right now, the challenge is putting these projects into action.”

Pouyanne tweeted in January, “Happy to be in Basra where I visited gas and oil fields.” “Iraq, like Total, is focused on reducing flaring and increasing gas production. Let’s collaborate!”

Iraq has vast oil and gas reserves.

Despite being the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ second-largest producer, it is suffering from an acute energy crisis and regular blackouts, which are fueling societal unrest.

Officials blame plummeting oil prices, which account for more than 90% of state revenue, for the lack of investment and the deterioration of the energy network.

Iran, which supplies a third of the country’s gas and energy, is extremely reliant on the country.

Baghdad, on the other hand, owes Tehran $6 billion for electricity already delivered.

An Iraqi oil ministry source said ahead of the signing ceremony that the contract signed with TotalEnergies on Sunday covered four projects.

One of these plans is to pipe seawater from the Gulf to Iraqi oilfields in the south. Oil is extracted from subsurface reserves using water.

Another plan is to boost production from the Artawi oilfield near Basra’s southern port from 85,000 to 210,000 barrels per day.

The construction of a complex to exploit production from the sector’s gas reserves will be the subject of a third project.

Rather than flaring or burning off the excess, the surplus will be recovered and used to generate power.

According to the premier’s office, this will “decrease gas imports.”

A solar farm will be built at Artawi as part of the fourth project.

According to the Iraqi source, the solar panels would eventually provide “1,000 megawatts” of electricity, which is equivalent to the energy produced by a nuclear reactor.

“Iraq. Brief News from Washington Newsday.