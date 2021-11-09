Toshiba’s business would be split into three parts, according to a report.

After a series of problems at the company, including the removal of the board’s chairman and a disputed buyout deal, Toshiba plans to split into three entities as early as 2023, according to a report released Tuesday.

The three units, according to the Nikkei business daily, will focus on infrastructure, devices, and semiconductor memory, and are likely to go public within two years.

Toshiba told AFP that the possibility of breaking up its business was being considered, but that nothing had been determined yet.

The decision could be disclosed Friday when Toshiba announces profits and unveils a new mid-term business plan, according to the Nikkei, which did not specify sources.

“We are creating a mid-term business strategy to boost our company value,” Toshiba spokesman Tatsuro Oishi told AFP. “Dividing our operations is one of the choices, but nothing has been officially decided at this stage.”

“If we decide something that should be released,” he stated, “we will quickly announce it.”

If approved, the decision will bring an end to a period of immense upheaval for the company, which was once a symbol of Japan’s advanced technology and economic dominance.

After a succession of scandals and losses, shareholders voted in June to remove the board’s chairman, marking a rare triumph for activist investors in corporate Japan.

Toshiba made the step in response to the unfavorable findings of an independent investigation, which found Toshiba attempted to prevent shareholders from exercising their proposal and voting rights.

The investigation’s findings revealed how the company sought assistance from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry to sway a board decision.

The findings followed an unexpected acquisition offer from a private equity fund linked to former CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani in April.

The offer generated outrage, with accusations that it was made to stifle activist investors’ influence.

Other offers came in later, and Kurumatani quit in April, claiming it had nothing to do with the buyout situation.

According to Hideki Yasuda, an analyst with Ace Research Institute, the decision to split Toshiba’s companies “is a result of listening to activist shareholders.”

Proponents argue that the move will increase the aggregate market worth of Toshiba’s operations.

However, he cautioned that there could be drawbacks.

“While the market value may be maximized,” he said, “you can’t offset losses in one industry with gains in other industries,” possibly exposing individual segments of Toshiba’s operations.

The Nikkei reported that breaking up conglomerates has proven to be a successful approach for some US companies, such as Hewlett-Packard.

The Nikkei reported that breaking up conglomerates has proven to be a successful approach for some US companies, such as Hewlett-Packard.

Others, such as the chemical behemoth DuPont, chose to separate.