Toshiba is a troubled Japanese megacorporation.

Toshiba, once a symbol of Japan’s superior technology and economic might, has been shaken by upheaval in recent years and announced plans to split into three companies on Friday.

The industrial behemoth dates back to 1875, when it was founded as a telegraph plant in Tokyo’s central business district.

It grew into a massive conglomerate during Japan’s 1980s tech boom, with industries ranging from chip fabrication equipment and escalators to storage devices and nuclear power facilities.

AFP has compiled a graph of Toshiba’s recent highs and lows:

In May, Toshiba canceled its earnings estimate, citing accounting issues with multiple infrastructure projects.

High-level Toshiba employees were involved in “systematically” inflating profits by $1.2 billion between 2008 and 2014, according to an external panel, by pressing subordinates to cover up poor outcomes.

The company’s president and other top officials leave in the wake of the scandal, which has caused stock prices to plummet and thousands of jobs to be lost.

After the 2008 financial crisis and the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, which crippled Toshiba’s major atomic power division, the controversy comes at a bad time for the company.

In a bid to restructure, the corporation sells off companies, notably its medical equipment division, which Canon acquires for about $6 billion.

Despite this, it had a record net loss of roughly $4.4 billion for the fiscal year 2015/16.

Toshiba’s US nuclear business Westinghouse Electric goes bankrupt, owing to delays and cost overruns. Its technology is utilized in roughly half of the world’s atomic reactors.

Toshiba is compelled to sell a piece of the family silver, its memory chip business, which accounts for around a quarter of annual revenue, since it is cash-strapped.

In 2016/17, the conglomerate reported a net loss of $8.8 billion, putting it on the verge of being delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).

It raises $5.3 billion in new capital from overseas activist investors, but is demoted to the second sector of the TSE.

After months of delays, the $21-billion sale of coveted chip business Toshiba Memory to a group led by US investor Bain Capital is finalized.

Toshiba holds a 40 percent stake in the renamed Kioxia chip division.

Even though Toshiba claims it has returned to profitability and avoided delisting by ceding assets and debts tied to Westinghouse, the purchase is considered as critical to keeping the company afloat.

Toshiba’s financial troubles are being addressed, and the company’s governance is being strengthened, thanks to an all-external board of directors.

However, activist shareholders who want to see quicker development are putting pressure on the company. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.