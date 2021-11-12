Toshiba, a Japanese company, will be split into three companies.

Toshiba, the storied Japanese corporation, announced Friday that it will be split into three businesses, following a drive by investors to improve the company’s stock after a time of significant turmoil.

The board of directors authorized a plan to spin off two firms from the remainder of Toshiba’s activities within two years, one focused on infrastructure and the other on devices, both of which will eventually be listed on the stock exchange.

The decision, according to the firm, will allow each company to “substantially improve its focus” while also allowing for “more nimble decision-making and leaner cost structures.”

It went on to say that this would put them in a “far better position to capitalise on their respective market positions, priorities, and growth drivers to generate sustainable profitable growth and greater shareholder value.”

According to LightStream Research analyst Mio Kato, who posts on Smartkarma, the decision came after appeals from activist investors who wanted “moves to shake the firm up and urge investors to reconsider it and ideally gain a higher share price.”

The decision brings an end to a period of turmoil at the company, which was long seen as a symbol of Japan’s sophisticated technological and economic might.

After a succession of scandals and losses, shareholders voted in June to remove the board’s chairman, marking a rare triumph for activist investors in corporate Japan.

Toshiba made the step in response to the unfavorable findings of an independent investigation, which found Toshiba attempted to prevent shareholders from exercising their proposal and voting rights.

It also revealed how the company sought support from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry to swing a board decision.

In April, an unexpected buyout offer from a private equity group linked to then-CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani sparked outrage, with suspicions that it was made to counteract activist investors’ influence.

Other offers came in later, and Kurumatani quit in April, claiming it had nothing to do with the buyout situation.

The repercussions of the separation, according to Hideki Yasuda, an analyst with Ace Research Institute, would take time to determine.

“When you look at corporate value, separate segments operating on their own maximize it, so the plan is a solid one,” he told AFP.

“Another way to think about it is that the three entities that had organic business coordination will be split… It’s possible that their overall efficiency will suffer as a result,” he remarked.

According to Kato, the move risks failing to address issues such as governance reform, with management instead focusing on responding to investor pressure.

