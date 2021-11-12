Toshiba, a Japanese company, has announced a plan to split into three companies.

Toshiba’s board of directors has accepted a plan to break the venerable Japanese corporation into three entities, the company revealed Friday, following shareholder dissent and a contentious takeover offer.

The announcement backs up allegations from earlier this week that management was under pressure from shareholders to divide the company’s operations to increase its worth.

The plan is to split off two firms, one focused on infrastructure and the other on devices, from the rest of Toshiba’s operations.

Toshiba estimates that the process will take two years, with the goal of listing both new firms.

“The separation allows each firm to dramatically improve its concentration, facilitating more agile decision-making and lower cost structures,” according to the company.

“As a result, both firms will be significantly better positioned to capitalize on their respective market positions, goals, and growth drivers to generate long-term profitable growth and increased shareholder value.”

The decision follows months of turmoil for the company, which included the resignation of its board chairman and revelations that management sought government assistance in preventing shareholder action.

According to analysts, the move came as a consequence of pressure from activist investors who believe the move will enhance Toshiba’s stock price.

They want “moves to shake up the firm and get investors to rethink it and maybe gain a higher share price,” according to Mio Kato of LightStream Research, who writes for Smartkarma.