Tornadoes in the United States have killed at least 94 people, prompting a race to save survivors.

After tornadoes killed at least 94 people and destroyed communities across the United States on Sunday, rescuers raced against time to find dozens of people still missing from a wrecked Kentucky factory.

The series of twisters, which included one that traveled more than 200 miles (320 kilometers), was dubbed “one of the largest” storm outbreaks in American history by President Joe Biden.

In televised remarks, a distressed Biden said, “It’s a tragedy.” He vowed support for the affected states. “And we still don’t know how many people died or how much damage was done.” Hundreds of search and rescue workers were helping horrified locals across the US heartland pick through the rubble of their homes and businesses overnight, with the death toll almost expected to grow.

More than 80 people have died in Kentucky, many of them workers at a candle factory in Mayfield, according to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who boosted the confirmed death toll by ten.

And the outlook was bleak. Beshear told CNN, “That number is going to reach more than 100.”

Meanwhile, at least six people died on the night shift at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois, where they were processing orders ahead of Christmas.

“About 40 of the 110 employees working Friday night at the candle factory have been rescued,” Beshear added, “and I’m not sure we’re going to see another rescue.”

“I pray for it,” he remarked, but “finding more factory victims alive would be an extraordinary miracle.”

Condolences came in as Americans dealt with the magnitude of the devastation, with Pope Francis declaring he is praying “for the victims of the tornado that ravaged Kentucky.”

In a rare break from harsh bilateral relations, Biden’s Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, said his country “shares in the pain” of those who have lost loved ones and expressed hope that victims may recover soon from the tornadoes’ effects.

Many Americans, even authorities who have worked in the aftermath of tornadoes and other major disasters, have been shaken by the tragedy.

“This is the worst, most catastrophic, most murderous tornado in Kentucky history,” Beshear said on Saturday, fearing “we will have lost more than 100 people.”

“I’ve never seen anything like that in my life, and I’m having difficulties putting it into words.”

