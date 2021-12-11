Tornadoes are devastating, but they are still poorly understood.

Tornadoes are a common and often deadly meteorological event that most commonly occurs in the United States, although meteorologists are still unsure where they begin.

According to the National Weather Service, “the United States normally has more tornadoes than anyplace else in the world, though they can occur practically anywhere” (NWS).

Great Plains states like Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas have been hardest afflicted, but they are also frequent in many other states east of the Rocky Mountains.

Scientists are still trying to figure out exactly how these violent storms form.

According to the National Severe Storm Laboratory, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, “much about tornadoes remains a mystery” (NOAA). “They’re unusual, deadly, and difficult to forecast, and they can cause property damage worth millions or even billions of dollars each year.” According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), they are usually caused by so-called “supercell” thunderstorms with extraordinarily intense updrafts.

“A horizontally spinning cylinder of air is created by a significant vertical wind shear within the storm. The revolving cylinder within the supercell is lifted by the updraft. A tornado is formed when a rotating cylinder of air narrows, becomes stretched, and spins faster and faster.” According to the NWS: “Tornadoes can form suddenly and then vanish almost as quickly. Most tornadoes last less than 15 minutes on the ground.” Tornadoes, according to the NWS, are “nature’s most violent storms,” with gusts reaching almost 300 miles per hour (500 kph). They have the ability to cause havoc on a course that is more than a mile wide and 50 miles long — or longer.

According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, the terrible tornado that killed thousands in Kentucky on December 11, 2021 lingered on the ground for 227 miles. If confirmed, that would be a new high.

Tornadoes kill about 50 people in the United States each year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The spring of 2011 saw the deadliest tornado season in modern memory, with over 580 people killed between April and June. They caused an estimated $21 billion in damage.

After a tornado has passed, scientists assess its strength based on the damage it has caused as well as wind speed observations.

The Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale, which assigns values from EF-0 to EF-5, is then used to classify it. EF-0 indicates “minor” damage and wind gusts of 65 to 85 mph, whereas EF-5 indicates “great” devastation and wind gusts of above 200 mph. (Prior to 2007, the Fujita scale used F-0 to F-5 values.) The National Weather Service has gathered. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.