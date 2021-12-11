Tornado Levels Tight-knit Kentucky Community “Like A Bomb”

Like her house shook from a tornado that ripped through western Kentucky, Alex Goodman knew something terrible was happening outside “as if it were a “bomb,” killing hundreds of people and forever altering the landscape of her town.

“The vibrations in the house were palpable. The wind and rain were so powerful, it was mind-boggling “Mayfield resident and mother of a newborn, 31 years old, remarked.

After the tumult subsided, Goodman and her husband bravely ascended the stairs from their basement and unlocked the front door, only to be confronted with disaster.

“It looks like a bomb went off in our neighborhood,” Goodman told AFP hours after the disaster.

“We live in a really historic community,” she bemoaned, “and all of our downtown heritage is gone.” “Our four old churches, our courthouse, and our bank have all been demolished.” Mayfield appeared post-apocalyptic in drone footage uploaded by storm chaser Brandon Clement: city blocks flattened, practically nothing salvageable; homes beaten down to their slabs; tree trunks stripped of their branches; cars overturned in fields.

The state of Kentucky was recovering from the state’s deadliest tornado in its history. At least 70 people have been killed in Kentucky alone, with Governor Andy Beshear estimating that the death toll could reach 100.

According to the Red Cross, almost two dozen tornadoes ripped through five states overnight in the American heartland, destroying many towns, knocking out electricity to more than a quarter million people, and launching a large rescue and recovery operation.

Mayfield, a city of 10,000 people whose charming center has been featured in Hollywood films, was dubbed “ground zero” of the massive storm by officials.

Several buildings were completely destroyed, yet one warehouse remained standing, unsteady but defying gravity.

The Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory was a pile of twisted metal and rubbish, with staff working extra for the holidays.

Ivy Williams was urgently searching the wreckage for his wife Janine, who he said was one of approximately 100 people working at the facility when the tornado struck late Friday night.

“My daughter had called to tell me that the building’s roof had collapsed, so I rushed over here. It was just like this when I arrived here. It wasn’t a structure, and I had no idea what it was “Williams stated to CNN.

"Then I simply went in to offer any assistance I could. I did manage to pull out two people: a lady and a man.