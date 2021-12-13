Tornado deaths in the United States have risen to 88, and Vice President Joe Biden will visit Kentucky to assess the damage.

Officials in Kentucky expressed relief Monday that dozens of employees at a candle factory believed to have escaped tornadoes that killed at least 88 people and wreaked havoc in six states.

Governor Andy Beshear, who broke up as he told reporters that 74 deaths had been confirmed in the southeastern state, said the victims ranged in age from five months old to 86 years old.

“I’m not doing so well today, like the people of western Kentucky, and I’m not sure how many of us are,” Beshear added.

According to the governor, 109 individuals are still missing in Kentucky, and “it could be weeks before we get final tallies on both deaths and levels of destruction.”

“There will undoubtedly be more (death),” he added.

However, the governor stated that worries of a high death toll as a result of the candle factory’s collapse in the destroyed town of Mayfield were unwarranted.

When a twister ripped the Mayfield Consumer Products company to bits late Friday, 110 employees were working to meet the holiday rush.

“94 are alive and have been accounted for,” Beshear said, adding that the factory owners reported eight dead and eight missing as a result of the fall.

“We’re working on validating information from the candle factory,” Beshear said. “Right now, there are just eight confirmed deaths, which is a Christmas miracle we hoped for, but we have to make sure it’s accurate.” “We were expecting a lot worse.” Thousands of people have been displaced by the state’s greatest storm on record, according to the governor.

Fourteen people have died as a result of the twisters in four other states: Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois. In Mississippi, there was also damage, but no casualties.

Six people were killed at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, where workers were processing orders on the night shift in preparation for Christmas.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden will travel to Kentucky to assess the devastation in Mayfield.

“It’s really heartbreaking,” Biden said, holding out photos of the village to reporters.

“It’s a town that’s been completely destroyed. But it isn’t the only town in the area.” Biden has declared a major disaster in Kentucky, enabling for more government assistance to be directed toward recovery operations.

On Monday, a large search effort was underway at the candle factory, which had been twisted into a twisted ruin by the fierce winds.

Rescuers backed by sniffing dogs were removing portions of the collapsed roof with a crane.