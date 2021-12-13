Tornado deaths in the United States have reached 78, with the number certain to rise.

At least 64 people died in Kentucky as a result of severe tornadoes that wreaked havoc across the state, according to the governor, with 14 more confirmed dead in other states.

Officials are still trying to determine the death toll two days after the tornadoes struck, as emergency personnel comb through the rubble of thousands of damaged or destroyed homes and businesses.

“There will undoubtedly be more (dead). We anticipate a temperature of at least 70 degrees Fahrenheit, possibly even 80 degrees Fahrenheit “Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear stated.

Thousands of people have been displaced by the state’s greatest hurricane on record, according to Beshear.

There are still 105 individuals missing in Kentucky, and “it might be weeks before we get definitive tallies on both deaths and levels of destruction,” he said.

As he reflected on the catastrophe that leveled swaths of the American heartland, the governor gulped back tears.

He did say, however, that there was a “ray of optimism” encircling a collapsed candle factory in the tornado-ravaged hamlet of Mayfield, where some 110 employees were working late Friday to meet the holiday rush when the tornado ripped the facility apart.

“94 are alive and have been accounted for,” Beshear said, adding that the factory owners reported eight dead and eight missing as a result of the fall.

“We were expecting a lot worse. And, once again, I pray that it is correct “Added he.

Several cities and towns had mountains of debris, and many cattle had died, according to Beshear.

Communities were also digging out after tornadoes hit five other states on Friday night and Saturday, in what US President Joe Biden called “one of the greatest” storm outbreaks in US history.

Outside of Kentucky, the storms killed at least 14 people, including six workers working at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, on the night shift, preparing orders for Christmas.

Biden declared a major disaster in Kentucky, allowing greater government funding to be channeled into recovery efforts and assuring afflicted areas that help is on the way.

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said CNN, “We will be there throughout to assist the people to recover and rebuild.”

As cold weather began to bite in cities that resembled war zones, immediate worries for inhabitants’ safety and well-being were front and center as an enormous recovery effort loomed.

Officials reported 28,500 people in Kentucky were still without power on Monday.

In Mayfield, a nondenominational church was distributing food and clothing to storm survivors. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.