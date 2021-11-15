Top US trade officials visit Japan and agree to begin negotiations on tariffs.

On Monday, top-level trade negotiations between Japan and the United States were held in Tokyo, following Washington’s announcement that it was willing to negotiate lowering steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump.

On separate journeys to Asia, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo have made the Japanese capital their first stop.

Raimondo spoke with Japan’s Trade Minister, Koichi Hagiuda, about the necessity of cooperation between the world’s largest and third-largest economies.

“The connection between the United States and Japan is vital… for a variety of reasons.”