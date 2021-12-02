Top oil producers may halt production due to Omicron fears.

Major oil producers are meeting on Thursday to deliberate on output levels for the coming year, which may be frozen if the new Covid strain Omicron causes havoc.

So far, the OPEC+ coalition, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, has rejected US-led demands to dramatically increase supply in order to contain rising energy prices.

The introduction of the new version has muddled the equation even more, prompting some governments to reinstate travel bans and consider more restrictions that might reduce demand and harm oil prices.

After technical negotiations, the 13 members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their ten allies will convene by video conference at 1300 GMT.

Analysts believe that the alliance will opt to halt incrementally boosting output by 400,000 barrels per day every month, as planned and done since May.

“The arrival of the Omicron variation and the subsequent sell-off clearly enhances the probability that OPEC+ would choose to suspend the planned 400 kb/d monthly production rise when they meet on Thursday,” RBC Capital Markets’ Helima Croft said.

“The market would have a hard time absorbing this additional oil, especially as it would be swamped in the first quarter,” Commerzbank’s Carsten Fritsch said.

The OPEC+ summit comes a week after the US, China, India, and Japan, to a lesser extent, opted to draw into their strategic reserves to assist bring down crude prices, following a price spike that has hampered economic recovery.

However, the discovery of the new strain last week led oil prices to plummet by more than 10%, the first time this has happened since the big declines in April 2020, when the epidemic began to spread.

The price of a barrel of oil is now hovering around $70.

On Wednesday, OPEC ministers remained ambiguous, despite their desire to sustain current price levels.

“It is vital that we remain cautious in our approach and ready to react to market conditions during this unpredictable period,” Angola’s Oil Minister Diamantino Azevedo stated.

The US has asked the cartel to open the books even more.

Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency, expressed hope on Tuesday that OPEC+ would maintain its existing policy of raising production.

The group’s capability is ten times greater than the 400,000 barrels per day they’ve been putting on the market each month.

The meeting was "one of the most significant," according to Peter McNally, an analyst at the Third Bridge think tank.