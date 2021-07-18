Top oil producers are expected to agree on a modest increase in output.

After the United Arab Emirates rejected a deal earlier this month, the world’s top oil producers convened on Sunday, with experts expecting an agreement to gradually increase output starting in August.

Days of talks between OPEC+ members to reduce production curbs further came to a halt early this month, exposing a rift between the world’s leading oil exporter Saudi Arabia and its brazen neighbor the United Arab Emirates.

After reducing oil output more than a year ago when the coronavirus epidemic decimated demand, the 23-member organization, which includes Russia, has gradually increased output since May.

The major oil producers would have increased output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month from August to December under a new agreement, helping to power a worldwide economic rebound as the pandemic eases.

It also wanted to push back the deadline for limiting output from April 2022 to the end of 2022.

The UAE, however, in a rare challenge to OPEC leader Saudi Arabia, denounced the proposed arrangement as “unjust,” resulting in a deadlock.

According to the group’s Vienna-based secretariat, the OPEC+ meeting began shortly after 1000 GMT, with a post-meeting press conference slated for 1100 GMT.

The fact that the news conference has been arranged so soon is seen as a positive indicator that a deal is close, according to observers.

“The OPEC+ news conference is set for 1 p.m. Vienna time, just an hour after the meeting begins, indicating that an agreement is close to being reached, if not already reached. On Saturday, a flurry of conversations were held to try to bridge the gap,” Herman Wang, an editor at S&P Global Platts, which covers the energy market, tweeted.

Oil prices, which had been falling due to fears about the global economy, dropped in April 2020 as the coronavirus spread across the globe, wreaking havoc on global consumption, transportation, and supply networks.

By the end of April 2022, OPEC+ has committed to withdraw 9.7 million bpd from the market and gradually restore supplies. As a result, benchmark oil prices have recovered.

As the Gulf states aim to cash in on their massive oil reserves as they approach the end of the oil era, economic rivalry lies at the heart of the dispute between OPEC members.

Disagreements between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, once inseparable partners, are largely settled behind closed doors and rarely come to light.