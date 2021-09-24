Top executives from the troubled HNA Group have been detained by Chinese police.

Chinese police have detained top leaders from the ailing HNA Group.

Chinese authorities detained two top executives of the debt-ridden conglomerate HNA Group on suspicion of “illegal acts,” the business reported late Friday, as Beijing tightens its grip on the country’s corporate sector.

Authorities have detained HNA Group chairman Chen Feng and CEO Tan Xiangdong on the island of Hainan in southern China, where the company is headquartered.

“Measures have been enforced against (Chen and Tan) in accordance with the law for suspected illegal crimes,” the business stated in a statement, but did not elaborate on the alleged misdeeds.

The company’s operations are also said to be “stable” and “unaffected.”

The business, which owns Hainan Airlines, one of China’s top carriers, and is China’s largest private aviation conglomerate, filed for bankruptcy in January after struggling to overcome a long-running liquidity crisis. It is currently undergoing a restructuring process overseen by the local government.

Chen founded Hainan Airlines in 1993 and helped it grow from a modest regional carrier to a multibillion-dollar global conglomerate.

HNA previously owned stakes in the Hilton hotel firm and Deutsche Bank, as well as investments in the aviation, tourism, real estate, and financial services industries, as part of a buying binge.

The Chinese government halted HNA’s rapid global expansion in 2017, forcing the corporation to sell off assets and focus on its airline and tourism industries.

Since it was burdened down by billions of dollars in debt, the ailing company has been trying to sell off its assets.

Evergrande, a Chinese real estate behemoth with over $300 billion in liabilities (equal to 2% of China’s GDP), is on the verge of declaring bankruptcy. It’s commonly expected that bond payments would be missed this week.

It, like HNA, has developed by borrowing aggressively in recent years, but its mountain of debt threatens China’s financial system and societal stability, sparking investor protests in recent weeks.

Other “grey rhinos,” or overleveraged Chinese corporate behemoths seen as threats, including as Wanda Group, Anbang Insurance, and Fosun Investment, have all been subjected to similar crackdowns in recent years.

According to a separate statement from HNA, Gu Gang, the chief of the working group in charge of the company’s restructuring, reported the detentions at a corporate meeting attended by more than 2,700 employees on Friday.

During his statement at the meeting, Gu underlined the importance of. News from Washington Newsday in a nutshell.