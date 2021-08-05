Top Environmentally Aware Blockchain and Crypto Projects: The Block is Getting Greener

The sector has been struck hard by the influence of Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies on the environment. Many miners have jumped ship to locate more welcoming environments to operate their mining operations as a result of global crackdowns on mining in South East Asia.

Furthermore, NFTs, the new darling of the art world, have taken a beating as a result of statistics revealing how much energy it takes to create these digital one-of-a-kind creations. According to estimates from earlier this year, minting one average NFT uses the same amount of energy that an EU resident spends in a month. As one might assume, this has resulted in a decrease in the number of users on NFT marketplaces.

While Bitcoin and Ethereum currently employ the ‘Proof of Work’ model for mining, which is an energy-intensive process, other blockchains and protocols use the ‘Proof of Stake’ approach. This suggests a completely new way to engage with the blockchain that uses a fraction of the energy.

Let’s have a look at some amazing projects that put the environment first.

In preparation for the Internet of Things, Elrond is redefining and redesigning the blockchain. It’s quick, so quick that it can handle 15,000 transactions per second because to the use of sharding. It boasts a 6 second latency and a transaction fee of $0.001, giving Ethereum, Bitcoin, and many other blockchains a run for their money. This is a 1000-fold increase in blockchain speed, size, and pricing, as well as a rebirth of the user experience.

Elrond is already ahead of the curve in terms of energy consumption. It’s also a member of Offsetra, a carbon-neutral project that allows companies to offset their carbon emissions and footprints. Conservation in Belize and the Amazonas, as well as wind energy ventures in Honduras, are among Offsetra’s initiatives.

Minima, a decentralized data and value transfer firm, is reinventing the blockchain and its inherent gas consumption issues by developing a very lean protocol that can run on a smartphone or tablet. As a result, a user's mobile phone can act as a node. This is a fairly ingenious workaround to the green question if enough people use their gadgets as nodes. Not only that, but anyone can mine from their phone with no additional equipment, unlike Bitcoin mining, which takes a complete setup and a large sum of money.