Top 10 Covid Scams: This Is Going To Hurt.

From phony doses and fake vaccine cards to criminal cremations, the epidemic has sparked a wave of scams around the world, ranging from smart to bizarre.

Here are some of the most egregious and wicked deceptions in recent months:

Since the French government made vaccination proof required to enter cafes and other public venues earlier this month, a black market for bogus health cards has sprung up, selling for hundreds of euros.

To make a fake health pass, go to the social media app Snapchat and type in “fake health pass.” Fake documents are freely advertised on accounts that rarely last more than a few days.

“Vaccination is optional thanks to our service,” one ad says, while another says, “Say no to the vaccine and acquire a health pass without getting vaccinated.”

In Russia, forgers who create bogus vaccination certificates are also flourishing.

Last month, at least 800 people in Uganda were given fake vaccines in a scam involving “scrupulous” doctors and health workers who targeted people looking to pay for immunisation, including corporate personnel who were requested to pay between $25 and $100 for a false shot.

In June, 2,000 people in India’s commercial city Mumbai were duped into believing they were being vaccinated.

In actuality, they were given saline solution injections.

In a bizarre instance reported in June, five gang members in the Indian city of Agra dressed up in complete protective gear to cremate a man they had murdered, claiming he died of Covid-19.

“They wore PPE clothing and used a body bag to pack and transfer the body to the cremation place to avoid being caught,” police said.

In June, a guy acting as a civil worker with a master’s degree in genetics was apprehended in Kolkata, India, for reportedly conducting up to eight bogus vaccination clinics.

At least 250 disabled and transgender people were shot at one location, and approximately 500 people are thought to have received fake vaccinations.

The hoax was discovered after Mimi Chakraborty, an actress and politician, got suspicious after receiving a shot at one of the camps to raise awareness.

After traveling to a rural hamlet to acquire a vaccine intended for fragile and elderly Indigenous people, a wealthy Canadian couple got their comeuppance. They were fined C$2,300 (US$1,800) in June, but many people thought they got off easy and demanded a heavier punishment.

A vaccination skeptic pharmacist at a Wisconsin hospital was sentenced to prison. Brief News from Washington Newsday.