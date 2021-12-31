Tony Blair and officials from Covid have been knighted.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, while authorities who pioneered Britain’s fight against Covid-19 were also honored in the traditional New Year’s Honours.

Blair was made a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Honor of the Garter, the highest order of knighthood, by the Queen personally.

She did the same thing in 2005 when she knighted former Conservative Prime Minister John Major.

Blair, who is now 68, defeated Major in a landslide Labour win in 1997 and served as Prime Minister for a decade.

Among his achievements were the establishment of peace in Northern Ireland and the tremendous expansion of LGBT rights. However, he was immensely despised in his own country for his support for the US-led invasion in Iraq in 2003.

“It is an enormous honour to be named Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, and I am truly thankful to Her Majesty the Queen,” Blair said.

Chris Whitty, the UK government’s senior medical adviser, and Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, were knighted in the main New Year’s Honours list.

At Downing Street press conferences, Van-Tam has developed a cult following for his colorful use of metaphors involving football and trains.

The Queen’s traditional yearly honours recognize the achievements and contributions of persons from all walks of life in the United Kingdom, including a small number from the entertainment, sports, and political spheres.

The picks are then signed off on by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, before the Queen bestows the honor at a ceremony later in the year.

According to the Cabinet Office, roughly one in every five honors this period was due to a virus.

The honorees “have inspired and entertained us, as well as giving so much to their communities in the United Kingdom and, in many cases, beyond the world,” according to Johnson.

Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific advisor, was knighted in 2019 and is now a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath. On Friday, his Scottish and Welsh counterparts were knighted as well.

Vallance expressed his delight at the honors being given to “those who have worked tirelessly as part of the reaction to the Covid-19 outbreak.”

Jenny Harries, the chief executive of the UK Health Security Body, a government agency founded during the pandemic, received a damehood.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency of the United Kingdom became the first in the world to approve the Pfizer vaccine in December 2020. June Raine, the company’s CEO, is also made a dame.

Daniel Craig, 53, who played James Bond for the fifth and final time in September's "No Time To Die," was awarded a Companion of the Order of the British Empire.