Tongans Have Been Warned About Acid Rain Following A Volcanic Eruption.

Emergency services have warned that a toxic cloud rising from a volcano in Tonga might cause acid rain across the Pacific kingdom, potentially polluting drinking water and harming people’s skin and eyes.

Tonga Geological Services (TGS) reported that the isolated Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted Monday, blasting plumes 18 kilometers (11 miles) into the air.

Although no injuries have been reported as a result of the eruption, TGS warned late Tuesday that the dust and gas could cause acidic rain if mixed with water in the atmosphere.

Residents were instructed to disconnect guttering systems from rainwater storage systems until the all-clear was given.

“If exposed to the eye, acid rain causes discomfort and skin irritation, as well as impaired and discolored vision,” it warned.

“Please visit a medical practitioner or physician if your eyes or skin have been exposed to acidic rain for proper treatment.”

The volcano is located on an uninhabited island 65 kilometers (41 miles) north of Nuku’alofa, Tongan capital.

In 2015, the volcano erupted again, forming a new island configuration in its crater.

Following the eruption, an aviation code red was issued, warning airlines to avoid the area, causing Air New Zealand to cancel a trip from Auckland to Nuku’alofa on Tuesday.