TOMI Is Looking for New Projects After a Huge IDO Win.

Most blockchain and crypto initiatives are built with the primary goal of making money, but TOMI has always been positioned as a project that aims to change the world rather than make its creators wealthy. In this line, TOMI has unveiled a slew of new projects for the coming year, including a decentralized exchange and a platform for sponsoring valuable crypto projects.

All of this follows a recently finished and extremely successful IDO in which TOMI sold NFTs as well as tokens.

TOMI has had a successful year thanks to the success of its token sale as well as the presale access provided through the sale of NFTs. After the mains ale was done, all of the money earned through the sale of NFTs was utilized to reduce the token supply.

This proved to be a wise decision, as the value of the tokens sold increased by 56,655 percent in just 24 hours. Even when managing a very unique kind of fundraising, TOMI has prioritized the development of its ecosystem and the rewards for its consumers.

Typically, blockchain and crypto projects hold token sales in a single or numerous rounds over the course of several days. In the case of TOMI, they held their token for three rounds of presale, each lasting 30 minutes. TOMI was able to obtain 485 holders on SushiSwap and Polygon, the two platforms where the sales were held, despite the short window.

Each transaction was a success, with the 750 million TOMI allocated for sale swiftly falling to 4.922 million as investors swooped in. The pool has a daily volume of nearly $8.4 million, demonstrating TOMI’s popularity.

Aside from the TOMI tokens’ already stellar performance in the market, TOMI keeps a tight grip on their supply. The profits from the NFT sales were used to purchase and burn TOMI tokens, with the transactions being made public.

In terms of liquidity across decentralized exchanges, TOMI is delegating this decision to the community and holding SushiSwap liquidity in a master address. The ETH from that liquidity pool, totaling 600, will be used to acquire and burn more TOMI, inflating the market price of existing tokens.

