Tom Holland’s Net Worth: What Is His Salary In ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’?

At the age of 25, British actor Tom Holland is already a millionaire thanks to his portrayal as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, including the most recent “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

He appeared in theatrical performances and minor television parts before earning millions and landing the role of the renowned webslinger in 2016.

However, his fan base increased quickly, as did the offers and paychecks he got.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Holland has a net worth of $18 million as a result of his successful acting career.

For his first appearance in the MCU, “Captain America: Civil War,” the actor was paid a basic wage of $250,000.

He apparently made twice as much for his first huge film, “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” in 2017, where he reportedly earned a basic salary of $500,000.

Due to contractual bonuses, his total share from the first “Spider-Man” film was expected to reach as high as $1.5 million.

The picture reportedly grossed over $117 million in its first weekend, and went on to gross over $800 million worldwide.

Holland’s profits increased even more with the release of “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

The actor was paid $3 million for his role in “Avengers: Infinity War,” which was published in 2018.

His normal base salary for a single film performance is currently between $4 and $5 million.

Holland’s compensation for the second film in the trilogy, “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” was not made public, but Forbes reports that the actor likely received a large sum because the film grossed over $1 billion at the box office, making it the highest-grossing “Spider-Man” picture to date.

According to CNBC, Sony Pictures, the distributor of the franchise’s third movie, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” expects the film to dominate the box office with predicted domestic ticket sales of $130 million in its first three days.

Aside from his role as Spider-Man, Holland has also acted in a number of non-Marvel projects, such as the BBC Two television series “”Wolf Hall” in 2015 and “Lip Sync Battle” on the Paramount Network in 2017.

In 2016, he also appeared in “Edge of Winter” and “The Lost City of Z.” “”Pilgrimage” was released in 2017.