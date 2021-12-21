Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield are the richest Spider-Mans. The Net Worths of Famous People Have Been Revealed.

In the last 20 years, three Spider-Man film series have introduced Peter Parker to the big screen. And each key actor provided something unique to the viewers, but who among them is the wealthiest? Despite the movie’ commercial success, each actor was reportedly compensated differently for a variety of reasons.

Tobey Maguire, the actor-producer, is the richest of the three Spider-Man actors, with a net worth of $75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Maguire reportedly made $4 million in 2002’s “Spider-Man 1.” The picture grossed $820 million in theaters.

The actor reportedly received a $17.5 million compensation and 5% of the film’s box office earnings for “Spider-Man 2,” which grossed $784 million.

“Spider-Man 3,” the third installment in the trilogy, was released in 2007 and made $890 million, making it the series’ most lucrative picture. For the film, Maguire was paid a lower salary of $15 million, but he received a higher cut of the backend at 7.5 percent.

Maguire became one of the highest-paid actors in the world in the 2000s as a result of the success of Spider-Man, with single-film payouts regularly exceeding $15 million.

Tom Holland, an English actor and dancer, is the second richest of the three actors that played the webslinger superhero, with a net worth of $18 million.

The actor has earned millions since his debut appearance as Peter Parker in “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016, according to the International Business Times. He has portrayed the character in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including the most recent “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

For his first picture as Spider-Man, the actor was paid a base pay of $250,000. However, his profits grew over time, particularly after the release of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017.

Holland is said to have made a base salary of $500,000 for the first film in the franchise. According to Forbes, his compensation for the second film, “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” was not released, but the actor most certainly received a large one because the picture grossed over $1 billion at the box office, making it the highest-grossing “Spider-Man” film to date.

His normal base salary for a single film performance is currently between $4 and $5 million.

Andrew Garfield, a British-American actor, is in third place with a net worth of $13 million.

In the 2012 film “The Amazing Spider-Man” and the 2014 sequel “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” Garfield portrayed Spider-Man.

In the 2012 film "The Amazing Spider-Man" and the 2014 sequel "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," Garfield portrayed Spider-Man.