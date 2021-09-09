Tolls, stickers, or no tolls? Spain considers the future of highways.

Who will foot the bill for Spain’s highways? After the concessions ended, the government made some roads toll-free, sparking a debate about how to fund the country’s 12,000 kilometers of highways.

“Don’t stop!” exclaims the narrator. That statement has been plastered above many toll booths in northeastern Catalonia since September 1, primarily along a part of the AP-7 road between the French border and Barcelona, which is very popular with European tourists.

With the termination of concessions held by subsidiaries of Spanish toll road operator Abertis, the state and the government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez now have control over approximately 500 kilometers (300 miles) of highways.

Stopping the tolls will save road users “more than 750 million euros ($890 million) each year,” according to Transport Minister Raquel Sanchez.

In a country where almost 85% of highways are toll-free, payments on three segments of roadway stopped in 2018 and another two in 2020, resulting in the transfer of 1,029 kilometers of highway from private to public ownership in just three years, saving drivers 1.4 billion euros in tolls.

Pedro Sanchez promised not to renew toll road concessions when they expired when he became prime minister in 2018, with the goal of revamping Spain’s motorway management model, which varies greatly across the nation and is a major cause of frustration for drivers.

However, the sites where tolls have been removed will not remain that way for long.

“We want to set up a tariff system based on usage,” the transport minister stated, promising to implement a new model that is “publicly administered, fair, and uniform throughout Spain.”

Spain has tried a variety of techniques throughout the years, with some roads under public ownership, others privately owned, some controlled by the state, and others by the region, according to Maria Angeles Baez, a Granada University expert on the Spanish road system.

“Faced with the need to enhance the road network and a lack of financial resources, the state chose the concession system, which was implemented in two phases: 1967-1975 and 1996-2006,” she explained to AFP.

The toll-based freeway system, she claimed, “encouraged economic growth” in some areas but was not well embraced by the general public.

New tensions have arisen as a result of the government’s efforts to establish a new charging structure.

Highway upkeep is incredibly expensive, costing roughly 80,000 euros per kilometer each year, putting a great strain on the economy. Brief News from Washington Newsday.