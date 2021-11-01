Tokyo leads most Asian markets higher, but Hong Kong is hit by China data.

Most Asian markets rallied on Monday, with Tokyo leading the way, as a victory for Japan’s ruling party in a weekend general election fueled prospects of new stimulus, though Hong Kong was rocked by data showing China’s economy continues to deteriorate.

The news that inflation in the United States had reached a 30-year high and a 13-year high in the eurozone contributed to long-standing concerns that price rises are out of control, while also putting additional pressure on central banks to tighten monetary policy.

The focus now shifts to the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week, where it is likely to announce a timetable for reducing its massive bond-buying program, while Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments following will be scrutinized for clues as to when interest rates will begin to rise.

“Given that (the start of tapering) is widely expected, more focus will be on Chair Powell’s press conference and whether this signals the Fed is becoming less confident in the inflation picture and whether they are beginning to see the case for multiple hikes in 2022 as the market is pricing,” said Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank.

The dollar has surged in response to expectations of higher US interest rates, putting it on track to reach 115 yen for the first time since early 2017.

The announcement comes as the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates this week, following in the footsteps of other financial authorities such as South Korea, New Zealand, and Singapore.

While investors adjust to the threat of higher borrowing costs, markets continue to rise, with all three major Wall Street indexes ending the week at new highs, thanks to a mainly positive earnings season.

On Monday, Tokyo took the lead in Asia, rising more than 2% after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gained a strong majority in the weekend election, allowing him to push through a large-scale spending program to jump-start the stalling economy.

He earlier stated that a program costing tens of trillions of yen would be pursued.

Kishida’s victory also brought some hope for the future.

Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, and Mumbai all saw increases. Wellington, Bangkok, and Jakarta all saw a decrease.

Hong Kong and Shanghai were also down after China released statistics on Sunday showing factory activity in October declined more than expected due to a supply shortage, increased input costs, and further lockdowns to combat another Covid outbreak.

The reading will provide even more information. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.