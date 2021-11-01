Tokyo leads gains in most Asian markets, but Hong Kong takes a hit from China data.

Most Asian markets rallied on Monday, with Tokyo leading the way, as a victory for Japan’s ruling party in a weekend general election fueled prospects of new stimulus, though Hong Kong was rocked by data showing China’s economy continues to deteriorate.

The news that inflation in the United States had reached a 30-year high and a 13-year high in the eurozone contributed to long-standing concerns that price rises are out of control, while also putting additional pressure on central banks to tighten monetary policy.

The focus now shifts to the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week, where it is likely to announce a timetable for reducing its massive bond-buying program, while Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments following will be scrutinized for clues as to when interest rates will begin to rise.

“Given that (the start of tapering) is widely expected, more focus will be on Chair Powell’s press conference and whether this signals the Fed is becoming less confident in the inflation picture and whether they are beginning to see the case for multiple hikes in 2022 as the market is pricing,” said Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank.

The announcement comes as the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates this week, following in the footsteps of other financial authorities such as South Korea, New Zealand, and Singapore.

While investors adjust to the threat of higher borrowing costs, markets continue to rise, with all three major Wall Street indexes ending the week at new highs, thanks to a mainly positive earnings season.

On Monday, Tokyo took the lead in Asia, rising more than 2% after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gained a strong majority in the weekend election, allowing him to push through a large-scale spending program to jump-start the stalling economy.

He earlier stated that a program costing tens of trillions of yen would be pursued.

Kishida’s victory also brought some hope for stability in Japan, where years of political turmoil have fueled market jitters.

“First and foremost, we’ll have stability,” said Richard Kaye of Comgest Asset Management Japan. “For the short-term investor in Japanese stocks, that’s wonderful news.”

Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, and Jakarta all saw increases.

However, Hong Kong dropped more than 1% after China revealed statistics on Sunday showing manufacturing activity fell more than expected in October due to a supply shortage, higher input costs, and new regulations. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.