Today’s Stock Market: Tech Stocks Are Under Pressure.

Higher interest rates appeared to put pressure on some IT companies on Tuesday, causing technology stocks to extend their losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.55 points, or 0.55 percent, to 35,813.80, while the S&P 500 advanced 7.76 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,690.70.

For the second day in a row, the Nasdaq index has dropped.

The Nasdaq finished the day at 15,775.14, down 79.62 points, or 0.5 percent.

Among the tech titans, Tesla (TSLA) and Microsoft (MSFT) were among the worst performers. Tesla ended the day at $1,109.03, down $47.84, or 4.14 percent, from its previous closing. Microsoft ended the day at $337.68, down $2.15, or 0.63 percent, from its previous closing.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) ended the day at $206.64, down $35.64, or 14.71 percent, from its previous finish.

The video conferencing company, which garnered significant attention during the epidemic in 2020, has warned of a commercial slump.