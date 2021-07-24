Today’s Hair, Tomorrow’s Green: UK Stylists Join Eco-Drive

Hairdressers are being urged to aid the environment by recycling clipped hair to help clean up oil spills, manufacture compost, or generate energy.

Fry Taylor, one of the Green Salon Collective’s founders, displays the use of spare hair in depolluting filters in an east London salon.

He demonstrates how sweeping a cotton net loaded with hair across the surface of a tank of water tainted with motor oil cleans up the pollutant immediately.

“The crucial thing is that the hair will absorb and hang on to the oil naturally,” Taylor, a former hairdresser, told AFP.

According to experts, a kilogram of hair can absorb up to eight litres (two gallons) of oil.

Hair filters were first proposed in the United States and have since been tested in real-life disasters, such as when a Japanese ship sank off the coast of Mauritius a year ago.

According to Taylor, when the group was founded last summer, Britain was falling behind in the recycling of unwanted hair.

“There are recycling systems for hairdressing salons in various nations throughout the world,” he said.

“The infrastructure in the United Kingdom and Ireland just does not exist.

“Rather than waiting for governments and municipalities to put these systems in place for another five or ten years, let us do it ourselves,” he continued.

According to the group, the waste generated by the hairdressing business in the UK each year could fill 50 football stadiums.

The majority of garbage, including aluminum foil, colored tubes, and 99 percent of cut hair, is taken to a landfill, according to the statement.

Chemical waste, such as dyes and bleaches, is another major issue.

According to Taylor, “there are already over 30,000 salons and another 100,000 freelancers” pouring hydrogen peroxide and ammonia into water systems.

Salons are encouraged to conserve these materials in a tiny bin, which the collective collects and sends to a facility that generates electricity.

Adam Reed, a hairstylist in London’s upscale Spitalfields neighborhood, is a recent convert to the recycling goal and proudly explains his approach to customers.

The internationally known hairdresser said he was “blown away” by what the Green Salon Collective had taught him, adding that he “didn’t completely comprehend the significance of it” before.

“It made me realize that sustainability in salons is something that has been lacking, and it is quite simple to implement,” he said.

“We have all of our bins labeled, so it’s simple to find.”

