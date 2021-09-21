Today on the stock market, the S&P 500 is down 1.7 percent, and the Dow is down over 600 points due to concerns about China.

The stock market in the United States fell to its lowest level in months on Monday.

The S&P 500 index sank 1.7 percent to 4,357.73, its lowest level since May 12. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 614.41 points to 33,970.47, a drop of 1.8 percent and the greatest since July 19. In addition, the Nasdaq slid 2.2 percent to 14,713.90.

Each of the major 11 sectors suffered significant losses.

The selloff was prompted by a number of factors. There are still concerns about market contagion from the Chinese property market, growing COVID cases due to the Delta version, and September being traditionally a dismal month for investing. Concerns have also been raised about a looming deadline to lift the debt ceiling.

The car industry suffered losses, with Ford (F) shares plummeting more than 5% and General Motors (GM) shares falling 3.8 percent. WTI crude oil fell 2%, putting pressure on energy equities. APA Corp. (APA) fell 6%, while Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Devon Energy (DVN) both fell more than 5%.

Big banks also struggled, with shares of Bank of America (BAC) and JP Morgan Chase (JPM) down roughly 3% and 3.4 percent, respectively.

The price of bitcoin likewise dropped 8.21% to 43,616.08.