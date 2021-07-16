To What Extent Do CEOs in the United States Outearn Their Employees?

According to the AFL-CIO, America’s largest labor group, the average S&P 500 CEO earned $15.5 million last year, or 299 times the median worker’s income. The findings are published once a year and are widely regarded as a reliable indicator of workplace equality.

The discretionary sector, which includes well-known firms like Amazon, has the most significant worker-to-employee wage discrepancy among S&P 500 corporations. The average remuneration of S&P 500 CEOs in this sector is 741 times that of their median employee. The industry with the second largest pay disparity is Consumer Staples, where the average pay ratio is 383:1.