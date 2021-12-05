To Survive Australia’s ‘Gabbatoir,’ England must defy Ashes history.

England hasn’t won a Test match at Brisbane’s ‘Gabbatoir’ since 1986, and they’ll have to overcome similar mental hurdles if they want to avoid a potentially deadly start to their Ashes campaign on Wednesday.

Despite their notoriously terrible record at the difficult Gabba venue, where England has won just two Tests since the end of World War II, there remains a ray of optimism for Joe Root’s men.

It comes courtesy of India, who stunned Australia with a three-wicket win in January, ending Australia’s unblemished red-ball record in Brisbane, which dated back to 1988.

“Consider the India team that triumphed at the Gabba. They were far from their first-choice XI, but they were unfazed “Root stated prior to his departure for Australia.

“They stood up to Australia and took control of key sections of the match. It will instill a sense of confidence in every member of our squad, as well as a smidgeon of doubt in Australia’s head.” “Having to go back there and play against us for the first time,” he added, “given that it had been such a bastion for them for such a long time.”

“We now know it’s not the case.”

However, India accomplished this accomplishment while battle-hardened spending months in Australia playing Twenty20 and one-day series ahead of three Test matches.

In contrast, England enters the first Test with minimal red-ball practice, handicapped by the weather, and on a field with extra pace and bounce that should favor the hosts.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, not even England’s ardent Barmy Army fans will be there in large numbers at the 42,000-capacity cauldron to support their team.

The Woolloongabba Ground in Brisbane, which is an Aboriginal phrase for ‘battle area’ and is more popularly known by its shorter name, has long been a fearsome fortress and a nightmare venue for England teams.

Only four times have they won there: twice in the 1930s, once against a Kerry Packer-weakened 1978-79 Australian team, and 35 years ago during Ian Botham’s peak.

At the Gabba, something generally goes dreadfully wrong for England at the start of an Ashes series in Australia.

In 1954, England’s great Len Hutton won the toss and chose to bat first, but Australia lost by an innings. Nasser Hussain tried the same thing in 2002, and England lost by 384 runs.

Steve Harmison threw down on the next tour, in 2006.