To stop the Covid outbreak, China’s Xi’an has imposed the “strictest” controls.

In a move to prevent the country’s largest epidemic in 21 months, the Chinese city of Xi’an strengthened Covid-19 regulations to the “strictest” level on Monday, banning residents from driving cars throughout town.

As Beijing prepares to welcome thousands of international guests for the Winter Olympics in February, it has kept to a “zero-Covid” strategy of severe border restrictions, lengthy quarantines, and targeted lockdowns.

However, historic Xi’an is at the center of a flare-up that has pushed nationwide daily infections to their highest levels since March last year, with 13 million citizens facing their sixth day of home confinement.

According to a local government social media account, restrictions were increased even more on Monday when Xi’an stated it will adopt the “strictest social control measures.”

On Monday, 150 new cases were reported in the northern city, which is home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors, raising the total to roughly 650 since December 9.

According to the most recent notification, no vehicles are allowed on the roadways unless they are aiding with disease control efforts.

Cars will be “strictly inspected” by police and health officials, and anyone who disobey the regulations might face a 10-day detention and a fine of 500 yuan ($78).

A case linked to Xi’an was also recorded in two other cities in Shaanxi province, with authorities advising migrant workers from the city not to travel home over the impending Chinese New Year holiday.

According to the state-run Global Times newspaper, the fast-spreading Delta variety has caused serious symptoms in four individuals, including a one-year-old kid.

Authorities have conducted multiple rounds of mass testing and placed roughly 30,000 people in hotel quarantine since the city was shut down last week.

All non-essential businesses are closed, and each home can only send out one person every three days to buy supplies.

The Xi’an government has been chastised for its handling of the outbreak, with China’s disciplinary commission announcing last week that 26 local officials had been sanctioned for failing to halt the spread of the virus.

Authorities have strictly restricted traffic into and out of the city, with footage from state broadcaster CCTV showing trucks queueing at road checkpoints as hazmat workers checked health codes on drivers’ phones on Sunday.

Since the coronavirus first appeared in late 2019 in the central city of Wuhan, China has managed to keep the pandemic at bay.

Only two deaths have been officially registered in the country in almost a year.