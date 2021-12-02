To settle a valuation lawsuit, Tinder’s owner will pay $441 million to the company’s founders.

According to documents released Wednesday, the corporation that owns Tinder will pay $441 million to the popular dating app’s creators to settle a dispute about stock option pricing.

Tinder owner Match Group and its previous parent company InterActiveCorp conspired to drive down the value of stock options and eventually abolish them entirely, according to a lawsuit filed in New York in 2018.

Match and IAC, according to co-creators Sean Rad, Justin Mateen, and Jonathan Badeen, used fictitious data to arrive at a $3 billion valuation in 2017 — when Tinder was worth more than four times that.

Tinder, which launched in 2012, currently has over 10 million paying users who may swiftly peruse through potential romantic matches before swiping left or right to indicate interest.

The founders and early employees of Tinder felt they had been shortchanged by several billion dollars since they had options on around 20% of the company’s equity.

According to a letter filed Wednesday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Match would pay $441 million to ten Tinder alumni, including the three co-founders, in exchange for them agreeing to drop all legal activities.

Match Group, which was spun off from IAC in 2020 and operates dating platforms like Hinge, Meetic, and OkCupid, was listed on the stock exchange in 2015.