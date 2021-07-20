To save the economy, Peru’s new president must appease the markets.

According to commentators, Peru’s newly elected president, leftist trade unionist Pedro Castillo, faces an uphill struggle in restoring market confidence in order to handle the country’s serious economic crisis, which has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Peruvians chose between two economic extremes when they voted for their sixth president in three years last month: rural schoolteacher Castillo, who promised to better the suffering of the poor, and right-wing competitor Keiko Fujimori, who was backed by city people and investors.

After more than six weeks of waiting as a jury considered Fujimori’s charges of electoral fraud, political outsider Castillo was declared president-elect late Monday, reversing a quarter-century of neoliberal rule.

The sol slipped to 3.964 against the US dollar on Tuesday morning. The Lima stock exchange has yet to recover from a 7.7% decline the day following the vote on June 6th.

Castillo must now “build bridges with the markets, which are scared of what he might do,” said to economist Hugo Nopo of the GRADE research center in Lima.

“Clear signals must be provided that objective economic management will be professional, that strong professionals will be brought on board,” he continued.

Peru is unable to afford a capital flight.

The country has been in recession since the second quarter of last year, when a coronavirus outbreak forced businesses to close and damaged the vital tourism industry.

Peru today has the highest Covid-19 mortality rate in the world, and the pandemic has worsened longstanding societal disparities.

In 2020, the economy shrank by almost 11%, two million people lost their employment, and poverty now affects about a third of Peruvians.

Castillo declared on June 26 that he would keep Julio Velarde as Peru’s central bank head “to give peace” and “open the doors to significant investment,” indicating that he will not immediately set out to rock the boat.

Velarde has been the bank’s president for 15 years and is regarded as a competent and steady monetary policy manager.

Castillo named former World Bank economist Pedro Francke as his senior economic counselor, who is seen as a calming influence on his boss.

Castillo had claimed during the campaign trail that Peru’s mining and hydrocarbon wealth, which are a backbone of the economy, “must be nationalized,” while proposing to increase government expenditure and limit imports that threaten native industry.

As a result of these initiatives, Fujimori, a proponent of the free market, painted Castillo as a communist who wanted to turn Peru into a new Venezuela or North Korea.

Castillo, on the other hand, appears. Brief News from Washington Newsday.