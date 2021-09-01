To save endangered whales, the United States has announced new fishing regulations.

The administration of US President Joe Biden announced new commercial fishing regulations on Tuesday in an effort to safeguard critically endangered North Atlantic right whales from entanglement, which is a main cause of death for them.

However, conservationists slammed the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries for failing to go far enough to halt the species’ extinction.

There are an estimated 368 North Atlantic right whales left, and the population has been falling since 2010, especially since 2017, when 50 people have died or been seriously injured.

Lobster and crab fishermen will be required to increase the number of traps they place on the ocean floor per fishing line under the new laws, which will take effect in May 2022.

The rope lines tied to the buoys will also have to be weakened so that entangled whales are more likely to break free.

It also imposes new seasonal restrictions on certain entangling devices.

“The new measures in this rule will allow the lobster and Jonah crab fisheries to thrive while considerably decreasing the risk to critically endangered right whales,” said Michael Pentony, a NOAA official.

However, Gib Brogan, a senior campaign manager for the non-profit Oceana, told AFP that using weak ropes is a “mostly theoretical tactic” that hasn’t been thoroughly tested.

“Even if everything works as it should, it still imposes stress on an endangered species, and stress of any kind has been found to limit the growth and reproduction of right whales,” Brogan explained.

Oceana has urged that the US follow Canada’s lead by enacting longer seasonal limits that span a larger region and quickly establishing additional zones in response to new reports of whale concentrations.

In a statement, Kristen Monsell, oceans legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity, stated, “We can’t save this rapidly diminishing whale population from extinction with half-measures like this.”

One of the two primary causes of North Atlantic right whale mortality is entanglement in fishing gear used to harvest crustaceans and bottom-dwelling fish including halibut, flounder, and cod.

Each year, nearly a quarter of North Atlantic right whales become entangled, according to Oceana.

Ropes are tied around their mouths, fins, tails, and bodies, slowing them down and interfering with their ability to feed and reproduce.

The cables sliced into their flesh at times, triggering life-threatening illnesses or severing fins and tails. Brief News from Washington Newsday.