To regulate cryptocurrency, the SEC needs more power from Congress, according to an official.

Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler stated on Tuesday that greater regulatory authorities for the vast cryptocurrency sector require congressional action.

Gensler is concerned about the uncontrolled nature of the crypto sector and the hazards it may pose to investors.

“In some applications, this asset class is replete with fraud, frauds, and misuse. To prevent transactions, goods, and platforms from falling between regulatory cracks, we need more Congressional authority,” he stated.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, has raised similar concerns about the burgeoning cryptocurrency industry, and has requested the FSOC, SEC, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to take action.

Consumers, the environment, and our financial system are all under peril as the demand for bitcoin grows and these assets become increasingly integrated in our financial system, Warren wrote in a letter to Yellen on July 27.

In April, the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies hit a new high of $2 trillion, as customers continue to pour money into the burgeoning industry.

Many business experts, like Gensler and Warren, are concerned about the uncontrolled and volatile character of cryptocurrencies. Investing in the crypto market can be hazardous because digital currency isn’t backed by centralized banks, thus a lack of trust implies a loss of value. Because there are no consumer protections, victims of fraud who have had their accounts hacked and their money taken will lose it forever.

Consumers lost $80 million in crypto scams between October and March, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The schemes targeted their victims on social media. Many people, according to Gensler, will be harmed if the difficulties with the expanding crypto market are not addressed.

As of 6:46 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Bitcoin was trading at $38,338.08.